Serena Hotels showcase KDSP artists in inclusive art exhibition

ISLAMABAD, APR 25 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels as part of its ongoing Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, sponsored the Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP) Art Exhibition, a heartwarming showcase of creativity and resilience. The event featured an inspiring collection of paintings created by students of KDSP, highlighting their artistic talents and unique perspectives.

The exhibition served as a powerful platform to promote inclusion and celebrate the abilities of individuals with Down syndrome. Through rich colors and heartfelt expressions, the young artists captivated the audience and demonstrated the transformative power of art.

Serena Hotels believe in using its platform to support meaningful causes and promote an inclusive society and feel honored to partner with KDSP and contribute to a space where every individual’s talent is celebrated.

Expressing gratitude, Ms. Tabish Shehzad CEO of KDSP stated, “We are thankful to Serena Hotels for championing our cause. Exhibitions like this help strengthen the voices and creativity of our students and allow the community to appreciate their potential and contributions.”

The event reinforced Serena Hotels’ commitment to community engagement, building bridges through shared values of compassion, diversity, and empowerment.