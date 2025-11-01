Serena Hotels promotes cultural heritage through crafts festival

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels, under its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, organized a vibrant two-day Crafts Festival in collaboration with Nomad Art Gallery, celebrating more than 40 years of Nomad’s remarkable journey in promoting art, culture, and the empowerment of indigenous artisans across Pakistan.

The festival brought together skilled craftsmen and artists from diverse regions of the country, providing them with a platform to showcase their traditional crafts, hand-embroidered textiles, jewelry, pottery, home décor, paintings, and other handmade creations that reflect Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

A key focus of the festival was on women’s empowerment, highlighting the extraordinary work of women artisans who continue to preserve centuries-old techniques while supporting their families and communities through their craft.

Nageen Hyat, Founder and Director of Nomad Art Gallery, shared her thoughts on the occasion, stating, ‘Nomad has always believed in the transformative power of art and culture to empower communities, especially women artisans. This collaboration with Serena Hotels allows us to celebrate their resilience, creativity, and the cultural richness they represent.’

Serena Hotels, through its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, continues to promote cultural diversity and creative expression by providing platforms that celebrate Pakistan’s artisans and preserve traditional craftsmanship. The initiative reflects Serena Hotels’ ongoing commitment to social responsibility, inclusion, and heritage preservation, promoting meaningful connections between communities through art and culture.