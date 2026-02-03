Serena Hotels partners with Behbud Association for charity gala

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, through its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, partnered with the Behbud Association to host a fundraising event in support of the Behbud Maternity and Children Hospital, which provides essential healthcare services to women and children from underserved communities.

The evening brought together culture and philanthropy, with proceeds directed towards strengthening medical facilities at the hospital. A highlight of the programme was an engaging presentation by renowned Egyptologist Salima Ikram, titled “A Journey Through Ancient Egypt,” offering guests an insightful exploration of ancient history, art, and civilization.

Ms. Abida Malik, President of the Behbud Association, expressed her appreciation for the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships in sustaining Behbud’s mission of providing quality maternal and child healthcare. Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Dr. Ihab Abel Hamid who was also the chief guest at the event, underscored the significance of cultural dialogue and exchange in fostering international understanding, while commending the initiative for supporting a meaningful social cause.

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels reaffirmed the group’s commitment to social development through cultural diplomacy, highlighting how cultural platforms and strategic partnerships can create lasting positive impact for communities.

The evening concluded with a soulful performance by acclaimed Pakistani artist Abrarul Haq, adding a cultural dimension to the fundraising effort.

Through initiatives like these, Serena Hotels continues to advance cultural exchange while supporting inclusive and impactful community development.