Serena Hotels, Pakistan Disabled Foundation celebrate 25 Years of enabling people with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5: Serena Hotels with The Pakistan Disabled Foundation celebrated the silver jubilee of the organisation, which has been instrumental in enabling the disabled communities in Pakistan by ensuring that they know their rights and privileges and become a source of achievement towards the said philosophy and put into practice, it is the first and foremost responsibility of those disabled, themselves to get the disabled community fully acquainted with the training, education, and socialization to plead and protect their rights, privileges, facilities, and securities with full of command and confidence in themselves.

The opening sessions commenced on the fifth of July, hosted in the Islamabad Serena Hotel. The Chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Foundation, Mr. Shahid Ahmed Memon, welcomed the guests with a speech on the achievements and milestones of the foundation.

Mr. Hassan Murchie, a fellow advocating for People with Disabilities from South Africa, further expanded upon the importance of such initiatives. Shields were gifted after the session finished for the special guests. The first business session started at 3:30 and was presided upon by Dr. Habib Bukhari, a second business session with the media was held at 5:00, followed by a Hi-tea for the participants.

Serena Hotels is an equal employer and has inclusive employment for people with disabilities in all its properties and celebrates this commitment of the Pakistan Disabled Foundation wholeheartedly while being an inclusive employer.