Serena hotels mark world bicycle day with healthy initiative

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1: In celebration of World Bicycle Day, the Turkmenistan Embassy and Serena Hotels organized a cycling event to promote a healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle under the Sports Diplomacy initiative. The event highlighted the commitment to encourage an active lifestyle and environmental sustainability.

Participants gathered at D-Chowk, where they were greeted with a lively atmosphere filled with excitement and solidarity. Along the way, participants experienced the scenic beauty of Islamabad while engaging in a healthy activity. The event was attended by the diplomatic community, corporate and media personnel and Serena Hotel’s associates.

Mr. Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Additional Foreign Secretary (Afg. & West Asia) was the chief guest of the event, who highlighted the significance of cycling in fostering a healthy lifestyle, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, and reducing noise pollution by minimizing road traffic.

He also advised for a transition to sustainable transportation choices and urged for the hosting of additional events to champion cycling as a viable and efficient means of travel.

Atadjan Movlamovin, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, ” we are delighted to celebrate World Bicycle Day with this wonderful event.

Cycling is not only a fantastic way to stay fit, but it also contributes to a cleaner and greener environment. We hope this event inspires more people to take up cycling and make it a part of their daily lives”.

Serena Hotels, beyond its environmental efforts, is deeply committed to supporting sports initiatives that contribute to community well-being and development. By sponsoring and hosting sports events, Serena Hotels provides a platform for athletes to showcase their talent and promotes a culture of health and fitness among guests and employees alike.

One such initiative is the World Bicycle Day, an annual event that brings together cycling enthusiasts to explore scenic routes while promoting eco-tourism and adventure sports. By organizing events like these, Serena Hotels not only promotes a love for sports but also encourages responsible tourism practices that benefit local economies and ecosystems.