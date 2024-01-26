Serena Hotels join hands with Mashal for a noble cause

Serena Hotels sponsored Mashal’s Fund-Raising Event Serena Hotels, under the Cultural Diplomacy initiative collaborated with Bestway Cement Ltd, to host a fundraising event titled ‘Muddat hue ha yaar ko mehman kiye hue’

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels sponsored Mashal’s Fund-Raising Event Serena Hotels, under the Cultural Diplomacy initiative collaborated with Bestway Cement Ltd, to host a fundraising event titled ‘Muddat hue ha yaar ko mehman kiye hue’ for the Mashal Association at Serena Hotel in Islamabad on Thursday 25th January 2024.

Mashal Association is a social welfare organization which has been working for educating and empowering girls and women from under privileged families since 1988. It was founded by (late) Begum Shahida Azim and has gone from strength to strength with time, with a higher secondary school for girls with 300 students, a medical Center and a vocational training center.

Its Welfare Complex caters to the needs of about 9 surrounding villages/ communities that live in and around Margalla Town which is the outer edge of Islamabad. The audience experienced the true essence of the Urdu language as Adeel Hashmi who is a famous, talented and a prominent name of Pakistani Showbiz industry narrated selected pieces from Urdu literature, and he was accompanied by Ustad Raees Khan on his magical violin.

The event witnessed a significant presence of dignitaries, official representatives from the corporate sector, members of the business community, and media personnels.

Serena Hotels takes great pride in the privilege of organizing and hosting events that play a significant role in encouraging the cultural and traditional essence of Pakistan.

These events serve as platforms where diverse facets of the country’s rich heritage are celebrated, embraced, and shared with a wider audience.