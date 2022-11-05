Serena Hotels, Italian Embassy host opera performance for flood relief

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels hosted a fundraising Opera Performance in collaboration with the Italian Embassy. The talented and world-renowned Performing Artist RameLahaj who was accompanied by Mr. Matteo Pais, gave outstanding performances, and engaged the audience with his well-known pieces. He has performed in prestigious Opera houses of the world.

Among his most notable roles are Alfredo (La Traviata), Duke of Mantua (Rigoletto) andRodoldo (La Boheme). RameLahaj is the first artist from Kosovo and has won the most prestigious and important prize “Operalia” in 2016 for his extraordinary performances.

He was accompanied byRepetiteurwho is the Artistic Coordinator at Arturo Toscanini Foundation in Parma and is a vocal coach and honored pianistwho is well known for his international masterclasses to upcoming young artists.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels appreciated the generous support of theAmbassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese for joining hands with Serena Hotels in not only raising funds for the flood reliefbut for strengthening the bonding between Pakistan and Italy through such cultural exchanges, and he expressed, how such cultural exchanges are key in fostering great bonds between the two nations.

This event is the 4th fundraising event organised by Serena Hotels in collaboration with different diplomatic missions and will continue to play the role in supporting the less privileged citizens by utilizing its hotels platform.

It was an evening dedicated to building close cultural ties with the Italian Embassy, while creating an opportunity to generate funds for the relief efforts.