Serena Hotels hosts Sports Diplomacy Golf Tournament

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative, hosted the Invitational Golf Tournament 2026 at Margalla Green Golf Club, drawing an impressive turnout of golfers and audience.

The event highlighted Serena Hotels ongoing commitment to promoting healthy sporting activities and strengthening community engagement. Bringing together golf enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds, the tournament showcased sports as a powerful platform for connection while celebrating the spirit of athletic excellence.

The tournament featured four categories: Diplomats, Government & Armed Forces, Corporate, and Women, with players demonstrating remarkable skill and technique throughout the competition.

The tournament was graced by the former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (R) Muhammad Afzal Tahir NI (M) as the Chief Guest, who highly praised Serena Hotels for its dedication and commitment to promote sports in Pakistan through their platform.

Following an exciting day of competition, the Chief Guest distributed prizes amongst the winners in all categories, recognizing their outstanding performances and encouraging continued participation in sports.

Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy Initiative remains dedicated to encouraging young players to pursue their ambitions by providing them a platform regardless of their background and promoting active lifestyles through diverse sporting events. The Annual Invitational Golf Tournament continues to be a significant milestone in this journey, bringing together players from different sectors in the true spirit of sportsmanship.