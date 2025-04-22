Serena Hotels hosts screening of first Burushaski-language film

The screening was part of Serena Hotels’ ongoing Cultural Diplomacy initiative, which supports artistic expression and creative industries as vital tools for cultural preservation and community engagement

Mahnoor Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD, APR 22 – Serena Hotels held a special screening of Hun Dan, a Burushaski-language feature film by filmmaker Karamat Ali, on Mother Earth Day at Islamabad Serena Hotel, in partnership with UNESCO.

The event marked a significant cultural milestone as Hun Dan is the first-ever feature film in Burushaski, one of the oldest living languages, currently classified as definitely endangered by UNESCO. Rooted in traditional storytelling, the film explores the deeply interconnected themes of intangible cultural heritage, wildlife conservation, climate change, and coexistence with nature.

Hun Dan is a feature film inspired by folklore, highlighting the importance of coexisting with nature and addressing climate change. The story revolves around human resilience, the struggle between good and evil, and the consequences of harming the environment.

The screening was part of Serena Hotels’ ongoing Cultural Diplomacy initiative, which supports artistic expression and creative industries as vital tools for cultural preservation and community engagement.

Serena Hotels is always committed to celebrating and safeguarding cultural diversity. Through the Cultural Diplomacy platform, we proudly support creative voices that bring attention to the importance of heritage, the environment, and community well-being.

Mr. Antony Kar Hung Tam, Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Office in Pakistan, affirmed that “UNESCO is proud to support expressions of indigenous knowledge showcased in this remarkable film, which reflects how cultural and creative industries can help to safeguard cultural diversity and preserve the planet’s natural ecosystems.”

Filmmaker Karamat Ali emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, noting, “This film reflects the stories of our people, our landscapes, and our traditions. It was made with the passion and talent of indigenous artists, whose voices are central to the narrative.”

He said, ‘Hun Dan showcases the rich cultural heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting through folklore and intangible traditions how our community has coexisted with nature for centuries amidst the majestic mountains. As the first feature film from this region to be released nationally and globally, it marks a significant milestone in sharing our unique cultural identity with the world.

The screening of Hun Dan served as a meaningful celebration of Mother Earth Day, inviting reflection on the importance of environmental stewardship, cultural identity, and the power of indigenous storytelling.=DNA

