Serena Hotels hosts panel on wellbeing as leadership imperative

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, under its Public Diplomacy initiative, Raabta, organized another thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Leading Beyond Performance: Wellbeing as the New Leadership Imperative.” The session brought together distinguished professionals and thought leaders to explore the evolving role of wellbeing in shaping effective, compassionate, and sustainable leadership.

Curated and moderated by renowned journalist and media personality Sidra Iqbal, the discussion provided a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue on how organizations and leaders can create healthier workplaces while balancing performance, purpose, and people. The conversation highlighted the importance of emotional intelligence, resilience, psychological safety, and inclusive leadership in navigating today’s increasingly complex professional landscape.

The distinguished panel featured a diverse group of experts, each bringing unique perspectives from their respective fields. Abida Malik, President of the Behbud Association, shared her extensive experience in community development and people-centric leadership, emphasizing the importance of empathy and purpose in creating resilient organizations. Dr. Mowadat Hussain Rana, Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioural Sciences, highlighted the critical role of mental health, psychological resilience, and emotional wellbeing in effective leadership and organizational success. Dr. Ammara Saad Hashmi, Founder of Pakistan’s First Wellness and Longevity Clinic, explored the growing significance of preventive wellbeing, holistic health, and human-centered leadership in building high-performing workplaces. Miral Shareef, Country Head Yango Pakistan, offered valuable insights on leading with authenticity, developing inclusive workplace cultures, and creating environments where employee wellbeing drives innovation, engagement, and sustainable growth.

Serena Hotels always emphasize the importance of creating platforms that encourage informed dialogue on social and developmental issues. Through initiatives such as Raabta, Serena Hotels remains committed to develop conversations that inspire positive change, strengthen communities, and contribute to a more inclusive and resilient society.

Through this latest edition of Raabta, Serena Hotels reaffirmed its dedication to promoting thought leadership and encouraging conversations that inspire organizations and individuals alike to redefine leadership through empathy, wellbeing, and human-centered values.