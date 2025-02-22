Serena Hotels hosts invitational golf tournament 2025 to promote sports diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels Invitational Golf Tournament 2025 under its sports diplomacy initiative held at Margalla Green Golf Club. Scores of participants and spectators turned up to enjoy the great game of golf and admired Serena Hotel’s efforts to promote healthy sports activities and the spirit of community engagement. The event brought together golf enthusiasts from various backgrounds, showcasing Serena Hotels’ dedication to using sports as a platform to connect people and celebrate athletic excellence.

The tournament featured four categories: Diplomats, Government & Armed Forces, Corporate, and Women, with players demonstrating remarkable skill and technique throughout the competition.

The tournament was graced by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) T Bt as the Chief Guest, who highly praised Serena Hotels for its dedication and commitment to promote sports in Pakistan through their platform.

Following an exciting day of competition, the Chief Guest distributed prizes amongst the winners in all categories, recognizing their outstanding performances and encouraging continued participation in sports.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, reaffirmed Serena Hotels’ commitment to sports diplomacy, saying:

“At Serena Hotels, we firmly believe in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire excellence. Through our Sports Diplomacy Initiative, we continue to support and promote various sporting events, promoting an environment of inclusion, engagement, opportunity and competitive spirit.”

Serena Hotels’ Sports Diplomacy Initiative remains dedicated to encouraging young players to pursue their ambitions by providing them a platform regardless of their background and promoting active lifestyles through diverse sporting events. The Annual Invitational Golf Tournament continues to be a significant milestone in this journey, bringing together players from different sectors in the true spirit of sportsmanship.