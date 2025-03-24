Serena Hotels hosts final leg of Serena tennis masters
ISLAMABAD, MAR 24 (DNA) – Serena Hotels commences the final leg of the Serena Tennis Masters Cup 2024-2025 under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative, taking place in Islamabad. Following the successful completion of the first two legs in Peshawar and Faisalabad, this event now culminates in the capital with an exciting series of matches featuring Pakistan’s top tennis players.
A press conference was held today, 24 March 2025, at Islamabad Serena Hotel, where Mr. Aisam-ul-HaqQureshi, President Pakistan Tennis Federation, briefed the media about the significance of the tournament and its role in promoting talent and the sport across the country. He highlighted how important tournaments like this are for improving tennis in Pakistan and giving young players a chance to show their talent.
Mr. Fahim Inam, Chief Marketing Officer of Serena Hotels, highlighted Serena Hotels continued commitment to Sports Diplomacy, stating, “Serena Hotels has always been a strong supporter of sports as a uniting force. Through our Sports Diplomacy Initiative, we aim to promote healthy competition, encourage young talent, and create opportunities for players to excel on national and international levels.”
The tournament features some of the best players in Pakistan, competing to win in both the men’s and women’s matches.
Men’s Players:
Aqeel Khan & Shahzad Khan
Yousaf Khalil & Barkatullah
Abid Mushtaq & Heera Ashiq
Hamza Roman & Sami Zeb
Women’s Players:
Ushna Sohail & Maheq Kokha
Sheeza Sajid & Marukh Sajid
Lala Rukh Sajid & Labika Durab
Fajar Faiz
The matches commence today and will continue until March 26, 2025. The grand closing ceremony will be held at the Pakistan Tennis Federation complex following the final match, where winners will be honored for their outstanding performances.
Serena Hotels remains dedicated to its mission of promoting sports and community engagement, through such initiatives.
