Serena Hotels host grand Mehfl-e-Mushaira at ISH

Renowned poets of Pakistan spell-bound audiences with their poetry; CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani assures to continue this practice and expand its ambit to other cities as well

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels recently orchestrated a grand Mushaira entitled Mehfil e Sukhan, a distinguished poetic gathering that showcased the brilliance of some of the most esteemed poets of our era.

The evening, characterized by enchanting verses, featured the literary prowess of renowned poets including Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Anwar Shaoor, Dr. Pirzada Qasim, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Akhtar Usman, Ajmal Siraj, Nasira Zuberi, Ashfaq Nasir, Umair Najmi, Rubab Tabassum, and Farjaad Mehdi.

The event was graced by the esteemed Nazamat of Shakeel Jazib, a distinguished personality celebrated for his profound understanding of poetic traditions and significant contributions to the literary realm.

This poetic extravaganza promised an evening replete with soul-stirring verses, eloquence, and profound thoughts, thereby creating an atmosphere that deeply resonated with poetry enthusiasts and literary aficionados alike. The primary objective of the event was to celebrate the rich heritage of Urdu poetry, providing an esteemed platform for poets to share their thoughts, emotions, and perspectives with a captivated audience.

The Mushaira Mehfil e Sukhan stands as a testament to Serena Hotels’ unwavering commitment to the promotion of cultural and artistic expressions.

By fostering an environment where creativity flourishes, the event underscored Serena Hotels’ dedication to connecting people through the universal language of poetry.

CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani assures to continue this practice and expand its ambit to other cities as well. He said the Serena Hotels took this initiative last year and after its resounding success it decided to not only continue this practice to expand its ambit to other cities as well.