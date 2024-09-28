Serena Hotels celebrates World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 28 (DNA) -Serena Hotels celebrated World Tourism Day 2024 with a significant panel discussion titled “Community-Centric Tourism: Promoting Indigenous Culture for Sustainable Economic Empowerment” at Hunza Serena Hotel. The event brought together experts, government officials, and industry leaders to explore how community-centric tourism can preserve cultural heritage and foster sustainable economic empowerment in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The discussion highlighted the potential of local traditions and crafts as drivers of tourism, helping to preserve indigenous culture while creating economic opportunities for local communities. Lal Bano, one of the panelists and Manager of Karighar, highlighted how community-focused initiatives empower local artisans, especially women, by providing platforms to showcase their crafts and preserving traditional skills. Her insights emphasized the vital role these programs play in fostering economic independence and cultural preservation.

Zameer Abbas, Secretary of Tourism, Sports & Culture, Gilgit-Baltistan, emphasized the government’s role in supporting sustainable tourism, outlining initiatives that encourage cultural preservation while boosting tourism opportunities. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships to ensure long-term benefits for local communities.

The event also focused on the challenges of promoting sustainable tourism in mountain regions, with Raja Ali Anwar Khan, General Secretary of the Gilgit Baltistan Association of Tour Operators, offering insights into responsible tourism practices that protect the environment and benefit local populations economically.

Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor of Karakoram International University, added academic perspectives, emphasizing the role of education in promoting sustainable tourism models that balance environmental, cultural, and economic goals. His input underscored the need for a well-rounded approach to tourism development in the region.

The panel discussion concluded with several key takeaways, including the need to preserve indigenous culture as a core component of tourism and strategies to empower local communities through tourism-related opportunities. Recommendations were made for stronger collaborations between government, the private sector, and local communities to support sustainable tourism practices in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Serena Hotels reaffirmed its commitment to responsible tourism and community empowerment by highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of the regions in which they operate while ensuring tourism serves as a tool for sustainable economic growth.

This event was part of Serena Hotels’ Raabta Initiative, a platform designed to foster meaningful dialogues on topics crucial to communities and society at large. Through Raabta, Serena Hotels aims to create spaces for impactful conversations that drive positive change, addressing the diverse challenges and opportunities faced by the regions in which they operate.