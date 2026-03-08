Serena Hotels celebrates Women Day under RAABTA

CEO of Serena Hotels Global Aziz Boolani lauded the extraordinary resilience and leadership of women, citing numerous success stories of Pakistani women making impactful contributions worldwide

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels marked International Women’s Day with a vibrant celebration under its flagship public diplomacy platform, Raabta, highlighting the pivotal contributions of women to Pakistan’s progress and global standing.

The event, held at a Serena venue in Islamabad, drew a distinguished gathering of diplomats, civil society leaders, influencers, and community members. Renowned broadcast journalist and Raabta curator Sidra Iqbal skillfully moderated the session, steering insightful discussions on gender equality, empowerment, and inclusion.

Speakers emphasized the indispensable role of women in national development, from driving economic growth and social reform to fostering innovation across sectors. They spotlighted inspiring Pakistani women who have excelled in diverse fields, including diplomacy, science, business, media, and public service. Examples included trailblazing female diplomats who have represented Pakistan on international stages, alongside achievers in STEM, entrepreneurship, and activism who continue to break barriers and inspire future generations.

In his keynote address, the CEO of Serena Hotels Global Aziz Boolani lauded the extraordinary resilience and leadership of women, citing numerous success stories of Pakistani women making impactful contributions worldwide. He underscored Raabta’s value as a vital platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and positive change. “Raabta serves as an important bridge for public diplomacy and societal progress,” he stated, reaffirming Serena Hotels’ commitment to sustaining and expanding such initiatives. He pledged ongoing support for programs that promote gender parity, empower women, and celebrate their achievements, aligning with the company’s broader ethos of equality and community investment.