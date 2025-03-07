Serena Hotels celebrates the spirit of Ramadan with Annual Iftar

ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels hosted its Annual Corporate Iftar Dinner, a cherished tradition celebrating the spirit of Ramadan, under the gracious hospitality of CEO Serena Hotels Mr.Aziz Boolani and Mrs. Wiqar Boolani. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of government officials, members of the Armed Forces, Diplomats, Heads of International Agencies, Corporate Executives, and media personnel.

Guests enjoyed a wide variety of delicious food from different cuisines, including traditional Pakistani flavors, Middle Eastern specialties, East Asian delicacies, and classic continental dishes.

The ambiance was further enriched with live folk music, adding a cultural touch to the memorable evening. As the event unfolded, it highlighted Serena Hotels legacy of impeccable service and commitment to excellence, reaffirming its role as a leader in hospitality.

Serena Hotels remains dedicated to organizing memorable events that bring people together, strengthen connections, and create a welcoming atmosphere for its valued guests.