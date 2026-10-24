Serena Hotels celebrates sporting excellence at Serena Polo Cup 2026

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative and its continued commitment to promoting community engagement through sports, hosted the much-anticipated Serena Polo Cup 2026 at the Islamabad Club Polo Grounds.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community, government officials, corporate leaders, media representatives, and polo enthusiasts, bringing together distinguished guests for a celebration of sporting excellence, friendly competition, and international camaraderie.

The final match of the Serena Polo Cup 2026 featured an exciting contest between Team HN and Team Asean. Both teams displayed great skill and teamwork, keeping the audience excited throughout the match. Following an intense contest across four chukkers, Team Asean emerged victorious with a score of 10, securing the prestigious Serena Polo Cup 2026 title.

Serena Hotels extended its congratulations to both teams for their outstanding performance and sportsmanship. The tournament reaffirmed Serena Hotels commitment to encouraging athletic excellence and strengthening community ties through sports. Beyond polo, Serena Hotels continues to support a range of sporting disciplines across Pakistan, including tennis, squash, golf, and women’s cricket, as part of its efforts to promote youth engagement, gender equality, and national pride while strengthening bonds within local and international communities.

Scores:

Serena Challenge Polo Cup 2026 (Final)

HN vs Asean

HN scored 6.5 goals.

Asean scored 10 goals.

Asean won by 3.5 goals.

Asean Team :

Eulogio- 04 goals

Maisam Baloch- 02 goals

Haider Asad-02 goals

Abdullah Faisal -02 goals

Total: 10

HN Team:

Haider Naseem:01

Ibrahim Khalil: 02

Syed M Turab Rizvi: 01

Saqib Khakwani: 02

Handicap:1/2

Total: 6.5