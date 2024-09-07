Serena Hotels and Nomad Gallery’s crafts Festival

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: In a vibrant celebration of culture, artistry, and women’s empowerment, Serena Hotels, under its Culture Diplomacy initiative, has collaborated with Nomad Gallery to organize a two-day Crafts Festival on the 7th and 8th of September 2024 that will showcase Pakistan’s rich artistic heritage. This festival marks a significant milestone as Nomad Gallery celebrates 40 years of creating a space for artistic voices and supporting women’s empowerment within the cultural community.

The festival will also feature the beauty of the Kalash people and their cultural contributions with the screening of the award-winning documentary “Discovering Greater Chitral”, which celebrates the natural beauty and heritage of the region.

The crafts festival will offer a dynamic showcase of handicrafts, textiles, design aesthetics, and contemporary art, focusing on women’s economic empowerment and cultural preservation. Artisans and women entrepreneurs from regions across Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, will present exquisite creations such as jewelry and textiles, reflecting Pakistan’s diverse artistic traditions.

H.E. Georg Steiner, the Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, inaugurated the festival as the guest of honor. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Art and culture are powerful tools for promoting mutual understanding and strengthening the ties between communities. This festival is an excellent platform to showcase the creativity and strength of Pakistan’s artisans, especially women who are using their craft to drive economic and social change “.

As part of Serena Hotels’ Culture Diplomacy initiative, this Crafts Festival is an indication to the continuing commitment to preserving cultural heritage and empowering communities. Through its extensive CSR programs, Serena Hotels has long supported the development of sustainable tourism and cultural preservation, providing platforms for artisans and entrepreneurs to thrive.