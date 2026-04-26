Serena Hotel, Red Zone traffic restrictions lifted

ISLAMABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – Traffic restrictions around Serena Hotel and the Red Zone in Islamabad ended today. Authorities thanked the people of Pakistan, especially citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, for their patience and cooperation during the restrictions.

“The support of the public helps us ensure the safety of our guests and continue our efforts for peace in the region,” an official statement said.

Officials added that they remain committed to these goals and deeply appreciate the continued prayers and good wishes of the nation.