Serena Hotel hosts festive tea party for charity school children

ISLAMABAD, DEC 22 /DNA/ – In the true spirit of this Festive Season, Islamabad Serena Hotel demonstrated its commitment to community’s well being by hosting a Hi-tea for children from the three charity schools i.e., Holy Help School, Master Ayub School, and Mashal School. The initiative aimed to spread joy, inclusivity, and the magic of the season among young hearts.

The children got an opportunity to visit the Festive wonderland, be a part of the season’s festivities. They were served a delightful hi-tea filled with delectable treats. Santa Claus made a surprise entry with the gifts for the children, which made the evening magical and unforgettable for them.

The management of Islamabad Serena Hotel places strong emphasis on making a positive impact on the local community through meaningful and sustained efforts to promote and support education for children.

This heartwarming event stands as a testament to Islamabad Serena Hotel’s dedication to fostering a culture of compassion, inclusivity, and social responsibility. Through such initiatives, the hotel continues to strengthen its bond with the community while creating joyous experiences that leave a lasting impression.