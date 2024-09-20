September 20 to mark State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan

BAKU, SEPT 19: President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order establishing September 20 as the State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The order highlights that, since the early 1990s, the Republic of Armenia has grossly violated the UN Charter by pursuing an aggression policy against Azerbaijan. Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory through military force, carried out ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, destroyed Azerbaijani cities and villages, looted the country’s natural resources, and committed the Khojaly Genocide, one of the most atrocious tragedies of our time.

Following the 44-day Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020, in response to Armenia’s new invasion plans and provocations, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces achieved a historic victory over the Armenian army. By liberating its lands from 30 years of occupation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and implemented the UN Security Council resolutions.

To prevent further large-scale provocations by Armenian forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and to restore the constitutional order, the Azerbaijani Army conducted an anti-terror operation on September 19, 2023. This operation, which lasted just 23 hours, forced the enemy to surrender and showcased the Azerbaijani Army’s professionalism and heroism. This victory fully restored Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, and today, the Azerbaijani flag flies proudly in all territories where Azerbaijani sovereignty is established.

For any nation, creating and developing an independent state is a monumental achievement. Despite facing challenges, occupation, and deprivations, the Azerbaijani nation’s determination for independence and statehood remained unshaken. Today, the Azerbaijani people have their independent state, and the territorial integrity and sovereignty achieved at the cost of heroic soldiers’, officers’ and martyrs’ blood are considered the national wealth of the Azerbaijani people.

Thus, September 20 will be observed annually as the State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to address issues arising from this order.