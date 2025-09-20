September 20 to mark State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan

For centuries, the greatest aspiration of the people of Azerbaijan has been to live in an independent and sovereign state, to build a developed society founded on our national and moral values, on solidarity, humanism, justice, and the rule of law. Despite foreign interventions and the many deprivations our nation endured throughout history, Azerbaijani people preserved their national identity, safeguarded their spirit of struggle, and remained true to their ideals. At the end of the twentieth century, they restored their state independence.

On October 18, 1991, the Constitutional Act “On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan” was adopted, foreseeing the preparation of a new Constitution. However, the years 1991 to 1993 were marked by ineffective governance. The country faced a deep crisis in every sphere of public life, anarchy spread, mechanisms of state administration were not formed, and the principles of legality and the fundamental rights of citizens to live in freedom and safety could not be ensured.

It was only in 1993, when the people demanded the return to power of the National Leader of the people of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, that the course of events changed. Through his great mission of salvation, the dangerous processes unfolding in the country were brought to an end. Socio-political stability was restored, and a reliable foundation was created for modern state-building.

Under the direct leadership of Azerbaijan`s Great Leader, the first Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan was prepared and, on November 12, 1995, adopted by the people. This Constitution became the cornerstone of wide-ranging legislative and institutional reforms. It has served as a vital legal framework for protecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the state, for building a legal and secular system of governance, for ensuring a decent standard of living for Azerbaijanis, and for promoting cooperation with the countries of the world in an atmosphere of friendship and peace. It is precisely this year that the people of Azerbaijan proudly celebrate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of their Constitution.

The Preamble of the Constitution declares the protection of Azerbaijan’s state independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as one of its foremost objectives. Yet, for nearly three decades, the occupation of 20 percent of their lands as a result of Armenia’s aggression prevented the Republic of Azerbaijan from exercising its sovereign rights over those territories. Ending Armenia’s policy of occupation and restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country became one of the central goals of their national idea. All the resources of Azerbaijani society were mobilized to achieve this historic mission.

In response to Armenia’s provocations, the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, culminated in a historic victory. With the successful anti-terror operation carried out on September 19–20, 2023, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan were fully restored, and the legal force of the Constitution of Azerbaijan was reestablished across all territories liberated from occupation. Therefore, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 19, 2024, September 20 has been declared the Day of State Sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Today, guided by the national interests of Azerbaijani people and under the leadership of its head of state, the Republic of Azerbaijan continues its independent policy with even greater determination and principle in light of these new realities. The nation moves forward with confidence toward its strategic goals based on the requirements of their Constitution and their sovereign rights.

Taking into consideration all the above-mentioned, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev of December 28, 2024, 2025 was declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in the Republic of Azerbaijan.