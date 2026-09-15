By Saifullah Ansar

September 15 holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijan. On this day in 1918, Baku was liberated by Ottoman-Azerbaijani forces, marking a decisive moment in the struggle to secure the capital of the newly established Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The liberation of Baku was not merely a military victory; it became a powerful symbol of national sovereignty, sacrifice, solidarity and the determination of the Azerbaijani people to defend their homeland.

As Azerbaijan commemorates the 108th anniversary of the Liberation of Baku in 2026, the occasion provides an opportunity not only to remember the events and sacrifices of 1918 but also to reflect on how dramatically the country and its capital have transformed over the past century.

Today, Baku stands out as one of the thriving, dynamic and beautiful capitals of the world, combining a rich historical heritage with modern architecture, sophisticated infrastructure and an increasingly important role in international diplomacy and business. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has pursued a development strategy focused on modernization, infrastructure, economic diversification, connectivity and the strengthening of its international standing.

The roots of the 1918 conflict lay in the collapse of the Russian Empire following the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. The resulting power vacuum in the South Caucasus turned Baku into a fiercely contested strategic prize.

Baku was important not only because it was the political and economic centre of Azerbaijan but also because of its enormous oil resources. The city had emerged as one of the world’s major petroleum centres, making control of Baku a matter of considerable strategic importance for regional and international powers.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established in May 1918, faced enormous challenges. Its leadership sought to establish an independent state while confronting competing political and military forces seeking control of Azerbaijan and its resources.

In these circumstances, Ottoman-Azerbaijani forces organized under the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, commanded by Nuri Pasha, advanced towards Baku. The fighting intensified during the summer of 1918, culminating in a decisive offensive in September.

The defenders included forces associated with the Centrocaspian Dictatorship and the British-led Dunsterforce commanded by Major-General Lionel Dunsterville. After fierce fighting and the collapse of defensive positions, Ottoman-Azerbaijani forces entered Baku on September 15, 1918.

The liberation came at a heavy human cost. The event nevertheless became deeply embedded in Azerbaijan’s national consciousness as a defining moment in the country’s struggle for sovereignty.

Although the Ottoman forces’ control of Baku was short-lived, particularly after the Armistice of Mudros and the subsequent arrival of British forces, the historical significance of September 15 endured.

The liberation of Baku represented much more than the capture of a city.It demonstrated the importance of national unity at a moment when Azerbaijan’s independence was under severe pressure. It also highlighted Baku’s enormous strategic value because of its location on the Caspian Sea, its oil resources and its position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

For Azerbaijanis, September 15 consequently became associated with national survival, independence and the determination to protect the country’s sovereignty.

The memory of those who fought for Baku has continued to influence Azerbaijan’s national narrative. It is a reminder that independence, once achieved, requires constant efforts to preserve and strengthen it.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of today’s September 15 commemoration is the transformation of Baku itself.

A visitor arriving in Baku today encounters a city where centuries-old heritage exists alongside striking modern architecture. The historic Icherisheher (Old City), the Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs coexist with the Heydar Aliyev Centre, the Flame Towers, the Caspian waterfront, modern business districts, extensive parks and major cultural institutions.

The transformation of Baku has been a central component of Azerbaijan’s development strategy under President Ilham Aliyev. Successive programmes have focused on urban renewal, infrastructure, environmental improvement, transportation, tourism and the creation of modern public spaces. The transformation of the former industrial area known as Black City into Baku White City is one prominent example of this approach.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of combining Baku’s ancient heritage with modern development. Government planning has sought to preserve the historical character of the city while developing new infrastructure and urban spaces.

This combination of history and modernity is perhaps Baku’s greatest attraction. The city does not attempt to choose between its past and its future; instead, it increasingly presents both as complementary elements of its identity.

The transformation is not limited to Baku’s skyline. Azerbaijan has also emerged as an increasingly significant regional player, benefiting from its strategic location between Europe and Asia and its role in energy, transportation and connectivity.

Baku’s growing international profile was demonstrated spectacularly when the city hosted COP29, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, in November 2024. Nearly 200 countries participated in the conference, which culminated in an agreement on a new climate-finance goal for developing countries.

Hosting an event of such global importance reflected the evolution of Baku from a strategically contested city in 1918 into a venue capable of bringing together world leaders, diplomats, negotiators and international organizations.

The men who fought for Baku more than a century ago could hardly have imagined the city that would eventually emerge from the struggles of their time. Yet the central principle remains the same: the right of a nation to determine its own destiny.

The Baku of 1918 was a city at the centre of an intense geopolitical struggle. The Baku of 2026 is a modern international capital, a centre of diplomacy, commerce, culture, tourism and major international events.

September 15 is consequently both a day of remembrance and a day of reflection. It reminds Azerbaijanis of the sacrifices made for national sovereignty while also highlighting what has been achieved through decades of state-building and development.

As Azerbaijan marks the 108th anniversary of the Liberation of Baku, the occasion honours the past while looking confidently towards the future. From the battlefields of 1918 to the shining skyline of contemporary Baku, the story is ultimately one of resilience, national determination and transformation.

Baku has changed dramatically, but its historical spirit remains intact: a city that has repeatedly stood at the crossroads of history and continues to look towards the future.