Senior SC Lawyer dies at the age of 90

Qazi Shoaib Khan / DNA

ATTOCK (JAN-14): Senior Lawyer of Supreme Court of Pakistan Syed Ayub Bokhari last his breath after protracted illness here on Saturday in Attock. He was 90 years of age and was authored of more than 100 books on different topics.

He was the real uncle of PPP’s staunch leaderand former Member Punjab Bar Council Advocate Supreme Court Syed Azmat Bokhari.

The deceased Syed Ayub Bokhari was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard situatedat the outskirt’s village Bootaamid the tears of his mourners came across the country. Among others, his funeral prayers were also recited by a large number of people from all walks of life include judges, civil officers, lawyers, journalists, socio political circles, businessmen and elites of the locality.