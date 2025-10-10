Senior diplomat Tahir Hussain to be appointed as FO spox: sources

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10: Senior diplomat Tahir Hussain Andrabi is set to be appointed as spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to sources.

According to details, at present, Andrabi is serving as Additional Foreign Secretary.

The decision followed the appointment of Shafqat Ali Khan as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Andrabi has previously served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tunisia and has held diplomatic responsibilities in Geneva.