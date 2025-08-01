Senator Waseem hosts Japanese ambassador to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, AUG 1 /DNA/ – Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem hosted a reception at his residence to honour Akamatsu Schuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan.

The Senator commended Ambassador Akamatsu’s dynamic and purposeful engagement since taking office, including his active public outreach, support for infrastructure projects, and efforts in human resource development. He especially noted the significance of the Pakistan–Japan Human Resources Stakeholders Meeting as a milestone for talent exchange and workforce collaboration.

Highlighting the broader bilateral relationship, the Senator described Pakistan–Japan ties as historic and forward-looking, grounded in mutual respect and shared democratic values. He acknowledged Japan’s consistent support in key sectors including infrastructure, education, and disaster resilience.

Ambassador Akamatsu expressed sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan. He emphasized shared aspirations for peace and prosperity and expressed Japan’s continued interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as economic development, technology, education, and cultural exchange.