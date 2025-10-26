Senator Rubina Rauf inaugurates ‘Sindhu Sur’ exhibition, celebrating Sindhi heritage at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 /DNA/ – The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with Nomad Gallery, proudly presents Sindhu Sur – Melody of Sindhu, an exhibition conceptualized and curated by Nageen Hyat, Founder of Nomad Gallery. The exhibition celebrates the profound cultural, poetic, and artistic heritage of Sindh through a diverse collection of contemporary works that blend illumination, geometry, and traditional visual languages.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Senator Rubina Rauf, who appreciated the initiative for its role in reviving regional art practices and promoting cultural dialogue through visual storytelling. The Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Frederico Silva and Ms. Nicole Guihot, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Australian High Commission, Ms Nageen Hayat, Curator, and Mariam Ahmed, Director PNCA also accompanied them.

Sindhu Sur brings together a vibrant group of artists from Sindh—including Shahzad Zar, Muzammil H. Chandio, Ayman Babar, Mehrin Haseeb, Mahnoor Fatima, Munazza Khan, Aniqa Fatima, Hina Muhammad, and Ambreen Shah—comprising recent graduates and faculty members of the VM Centre for Traditional Arts, Karachi, alongside Muzammil H. Chandio, a graduate of the National College of Arts, Lahore. Together, they explore the intersections of faith, craft, and aesthetics, reviving traditional Sindhi motifs while reinterpreting them through a contemporary lens.

In these works, artists draw inspiration from the region’s artistic and spiritual legacy, incorporating Ajrak patterns, rally designs, Makli structures, and the sacred geometry of Thatta. Through layered forms, rhythmic compositions, and symbolic motifs, the exhibition pays homage to Sindh’s unique visual identity—where geometry breathes, colour speaks, and tradition endures. Each artwork reflects the warmth of Sindhi hospitality and celebrates the enduring dialogue between craftsmanship and creative expression.

Speaking about the exhibition, Nageen Hyat shared, “It gives me great pleasure to conceptualize and curate Sindhu Sur – Melody of Sindhu, highlighting the rich culture of Sindh through the visual medium of illumination and contemporary art. The participating artists seek to revive local and regional artistic skills, revitalizing the relevance of traditional arts in Pakistan.”

Adding to this, Mariam Ahmed, Director Visual Arts Division PNCA, remarked, “PNCA remains committed to providing platforms that celebrate Pakistan’s cultural diversity and empower creative voices across the country. Sindhu Sur is a remarkable example of how tradition and innovation can coexist beautifully.”

Through Sindhu Sur, PNCA and Nomad Gallery continue their shared vision of supporting artistic voices, empowering women and indigenous communities, and fostering appreciation for Pakistan’s diverse artistic heritage.

The exhibition will continue till 30th October, daily timings, 10 am to 4 pm.