Senator Mushahid Hussain meets CJCSC at Joint Staff Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, OCT 12 /DNA/ – A delegation comprising 07 members of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Defence Committee visited Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi and met with General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The Committee received a comprehensive briefing on Roles and Functioning of Joint Staff Headquarters, work plan of the Tri- Services, security environment and Defence Forces efforts for peace and stability.

While addressing the Committee, Chairman JCSC said that Joint Staff Headquarters is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s Defence and National Security. Chairman JCSC also highlighted the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region.