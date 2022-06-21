Senate’s delegation participates Global Parliamentary Conference

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21: /DNA/ – Senate’s delegation participating in Global Parliamentary Conference on Migration at Istanbul Turkiye headed by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati along with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo and Senator Anwar Lal Dean met with Prof. Dr. Mustafa Şentop the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The delegation congratulated him for the successful organisation of the Conference and conveyed gratitude on behalf of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan.