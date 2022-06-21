Senate’s delegation participates Global Parliamentary Conference
ISLAMABAD, JUN 21: /DNA/ – Senate’s delegation participating in Global Parliamentary Conference on Migration at Istanbul Turkiye headed by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati along with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo and Senator Anwar Lal Dean met with Prof. Dr. Mustafa Şentop the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The delegation congratulated him for the successful organisation of the Conference and conveyed gratitude on behalf of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan.
« Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris (Previous News)
Related News
Rabbani for oversight of defence budget
DNA ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Tuesday suggested the formation of a parliamentary committeeRead More
Imran, ex-NAB chairman should be behind bars for trampling law: Marriyum
DNA ISLAMABAD, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Imran KhanRead More
Comments are Closed