Senate Thanks Sri Lanka for Supporting Cricket in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (DNA):The Senate on Thursday expressed profound gratitude to the Government of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan cricket team, and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board for their courageous decision to proceed with their tour of Pakistan despite a recent security incident in the federal capital.

Lawmakers unanimously adopted a resolution commending the move as a powerful gesture of solidarity and resilience. The House noted that Sri Lanka’s decision reflects the enduring friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to strengthening international cricket in Pakistan.

Moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, the resolution recognized the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and appreciated the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual trust that continues to strengthen ties between the two nations.

It acknowledged the recent decision of the Government of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan cricket team and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board to proceed with their tour of Pakistan despite reported security concerns.

The resolution acknowledges the exemplary courage, professionalism and goodwill demonstrated by Sri Lankan players and officials.

It commends the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, provincial authorities and law enforcement agencies for ensuring comprehensive security arrangements.

The resolution reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to hosting international sports events in a safe and secure environment.