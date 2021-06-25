Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in Sibi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25:Upper House on Friday offered Fateha for the soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) who embraced martyrdom in a blast in Sibi area of Balochistan province.

As the Senate proceeding started, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman led the prayer on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Later participating in the budget debate, Minister for Railways Azam Swati said that ML-1 (Main Line-I) was the life line of Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced institutional reforms program under the supervision of SAPM Dr Ishrat Hussain aimed at capacity building of the departments.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Ishrat Hussain should come and brief the house about his reforms plan and its achievements in last three years.

The minister said he has not taken salary for the last 35 months and saved 3 crore rupees of national exchequer.

Taking part in budget debate, Senator Faisal Sabzwari said that Sindh government was demanding NFC award but in last 13 years Provincial Financial Commission was not held a single meeting.

Participating in the debate, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Pakistan has a great potential to be a great country as per the vision of Founder of the nation.

He highly praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for clearly saying “Absolutely not” regarding airbases to US. He stressed for resolving all the challenges with unity.

Senator Abdul Qadir highly praised the government economic team for presenting a pro-poor budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

He said that youth should come forward in exports oriented IT related businesses.

He said that present government were facing problems due to loans taken by previous regimes. He said that loans will be given to the SMEs which would strengthen tax collection.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that minimum wage should be further increased. He said that labour community should be given more incentives.