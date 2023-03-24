Senate Committee summons MC of Gun & Country Club Islamabad 

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday summoned the Management Committee of Gun and Country Club Islamabad on alleged irregularities of millions rupees in the next meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Nisar Ahmed Khurro and was attended by Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Kamran Michael, Federal Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and senior officers of the Ministry of IPC along with its attached departments and agencies which held at Parliament House, Islamabad.

Matters discussed included year wise audit details of the Gun and Country Club and briefing related to scope of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The Ministry while briefing the Committee regarding audit details of the Gun and Country Club from June 2019 to June 2022 explained the issues related to the property and its management and apprised the committee of numerous irregularities that resulted from non-availability of staff that is well conversant with Government rules. In addition he committee was informed of an area of more than 100 acres that is in occupancy for a shooting game without any legal framework.

Chairman Committee Senator Nisar Khurro stressed the need for laws in this regard and questioned the delay despite orders of the Supreme Court in 2020. The Committee was informed that laws related to dealing with related matters were being formulated. The Committee stressed the need for expediting the process of law formulation and summoned the Ministry of Law for consultation of the matter in the next meeting.

Secretary of IPC Ministry informed the committee that Supreme Court directed to make legal framework related to gun and country club and Advocate Supreme Court Naeem Bukhari running the affairs of Gun and Country Club management committee, adding that we can only ask from the management committee on the irregularities but we cannot file an FIR against them as he has good relations with the Supreme Court.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that Gun and Country Club is illegally built on land worth billions of rupees which is occupied by Ashrafia as well as the Supreme Court has also become a shopping market for justice.

Chairman standing committee Senator Nisar Khoro said that if the management committee does not respond then how will continue the work, they must respond on the irregularities.

The Committee summoned the Management Committee of the Gun and Country Club in the next meeting to give a detailed briefing on the irregularities of the gun and country club.

Deliberating over the scope of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination the Committee was informed regarding details of the related departments.