Senate body on climate change visits Trail-5 to celebrate World Wildlife Day 

Staff Reporter

The Senate standing committee on climate change on Friday visited Trail-5. The Senate Committee was welcomed by Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan upon their arrival. Thereafter, the Committee chairperson Seeme Ezdi and members along with school children participated in a walk to raise awareness about ‘World Wildlife Day’.

Senator Seeme Ezdi in her message on ‘World Wildlife Day’ reiterated that “Wildlife plays a crucial role in sustaining our ecosystem and biodiversity and the Government of Pakistan should create awareness and engage all stakeholders in their pursuit of preserving the valuable species for future generations”.

The Senate body was briefed by IWMB officials about their efforts and steps taken for the conservation of Margalla Hills National Park. Rina Saeed Khan, Chairperson IWMB, apprised the committee that IWMB is endeavouring to enhance partnership with corporate sector and civil society for preservation of wildlife. She added that the IWMB Act which empowers the Board is still pending and once it’s implemented, the Board will be able to raise finances by charging entry fee to visitors and imposing fine to the public for littering.

While deliberating about the precautionary measures taken by IWMB for the coming fire season. Chairperson IWMB stated that “Fire Coordination Group ”, a What’s app group, headed by the Federal Minister for Climate Change has been created and all the relevant stakeholders have been made part of the group for effective coordination and timely action. Furthermore, the Senate Body suggested that IWMB should take necessary action against the domestication of wild animals. Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand opined that domestication is detrimental to health and welfare of wild animals and it should be criminalized. The Senate Committee lauded the efforts of leopard rangers and volunteers who were engaged in the rescue operation of leopard.

The visiting delegation included Senator Taj Haider,Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Khalida Ateeb,Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand, Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Rina Saeed Khan,Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Syed Mujtaba Hussain and other senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.