Seminar on Pakistan–Bangladesh Trade, Investment and Economic Relations held

KARACHI, Oct 30 (DNA):The Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF), Pakistan, organized a high-level seminar aimed at strengthening trade, investment, economic cooperation and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The event brought together senior diplomats, former ambassadors, government officials, prominent business leaders and distinguished representatives from various sectors.

A major highlight of the occasion was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Deputy High Commission of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Karachi and the Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF), Pakistan, marking an important step towards promoting closer institutional cooperation and economic engagement between the two brotherly countries.

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Sakib Sadakat, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, on behalf of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Karachi, and Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founder President of the Economic Diplomacy Forum, on behalf of EDF Pakistan.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation in promoting bilateral trade and investment opportunities, facilitating business-to-business networking, organizing trade and investment seminars, conferences and business delegations, encouraging exchanges of economic and commercial information, and strengthening institutional and people-to-people contacts. Both sides will work towards identifying opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration and enhancing engagement between the business communities of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founder President of EDF, highlighted the importance of economic diplomacy as an effective instrument for strengthening bilateral relations. He emphasized the vast potential for expanding trade, investment and business partnerships between Pakistan and Bangladesh and underscored the need for sustained engagement between the private sectors of both countries.

Muhammad Sakib Sadakat, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, addressed the gathering on the importance of strengthening economic and commercial relations between the two countries and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Ambassador Rafiuzaman Siddiqui, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, shared his valuable diplomatic perspective on Pakistan–Bangladesh relations and the importance of continued dialogue, mutual understanding and constructive engagement in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Zubair Motiwala, former Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), addressed the business and trade dimensions of bilateral relations, highlighting opportunities for greater commercial interaction and stronger linkages between the business communities of both countries.

Irfan Soomro, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, also addressed the seminar, contributing to the discussion on diplomatic engagement and the importance of promoting closer bilateral economic relations.

The seminar provided an important platform for exchanging views on enhancing bilateral trade, identifying investment opportunities, facilitating business partnerships and strengthening economic connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The participants recognized the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in trade, industry, investment and other areas of mutual economic interest.