Seminar on Late Ebrahim Raisi’s vision on Regional Cooperation at IRS

ISLAMABAD, JUN 26 /DNA/ – Institute of Regional Studies in collaboration with Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research and Development (AIERD) held a seminar On President Raisi’s vision of regional cooperation. Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam was the keynote speaker alongwith Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mohammad Mudassir Tipu. Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Ramay acted as the moderator for the discussion.

In his welcome address, President IRS Ambassador Jauhar Saleem hailed the ‘Neighbourhood Policy’ of President Ebrahim Raisi (late). He recalled that Ambassador Jauhar pointed out that IRS was the first institution that had arranged a seminar on this policy and highlighted Raisi’s successful diplomacy for revival of ties with UAE and Egypt and rapprochement with Saudi Arabia in 2023. He also underscored that Iran’s relations towards its east, especially with Pakistan have been always cordial and cooperative, which were further strengthened in the wakwe of late President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan. Stressing upon the need of a multilateral cooperative framework, Ambassador Saleem underlined the need for promoting intra regional and inter regional connectivity and cooperation.

Ambassador Reza Amiri thanked IRS for organizing the seminar and noted that regional cooperation was the key agenda during the tenure of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Dr. Amir Abdollahian. That was very much reflected by 28 foreign visits that President Raisi undertook. Ambassador Amiri stressed that President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan was his most extensive visit in which he visited three cities and met with top leadership of the country including the President, Prime Minister, Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate and Army Chief. The MoUs signed during the visit in the areas of free trade agreement, economic cooperation and promoting tourism were the attestation to the strong brotherly ties which both Pakistan and Iran share, Ambassador Amiri expressed. He also praised President Raisi’s ambition of prioritizing regional cooperation through SCO, Caspian Sea Summit and BRICS. Ambassador Amiri assured that the new government in Iran would uphold the legacy of President Raisi and continue to promote cooperation vis-à-vis regional states and Pakistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, Mr. Mohammad Mudassir Tipu highlighted President Raisi’s dedicated efforts to bolster the enduring cultural and economic bonds with Pakistan. He explained that President Raisi and other Iranian officials shared the deep sense of respect for Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. President Raisi’s stance on increasing bilateral trade with Pakistan to $10 billion annually and his interest in fostering the security cooperation with Afghanistan exemplified his commitment to economic cooperation and regional stability, Ambassador Tipu said.

Major General Samrez Salik, former DG ISSRA at National Defence University, Islamabad paid rich tribute to President Ebrahim Raisi. While mentioning President Raisi’s achievements, Major General Salik particularly highlighted his contribution to consolidating Pak-Iran relations through trade.

In conclusion, Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman AIERD, detailed the internal and external policies of Iran under President Raisi. He also suggested that think tanks across Iran and Pakistan should elevate President Raisi’s legacy by collaborating with each other in research.