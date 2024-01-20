Seminar on Enhancing Education Effectiveness held at IoBM

DNA

Karachi: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi organized a seminar on Enhancing Education Effectiveness on January 18, 2024. Invited as esteemed speakers were Mr. Saleemuddin, Director Quality Assurance, Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC); Mr. Yousaf Jamil, Director QEC, Iqra University, and Dr. Arshia Samin Naqvi, Director QEC, Sohail University. The speakers discussed the methodology of pursuing QS Ranking by the Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and what steps can be taken to foster an environment of academic and research learning, faculty development, and uplifting the impact of education. Present on the occasion were IoBM’s Acting Rector, Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro, Director QEC, Dr. Shahid Amjad, along with the representatives of the QEC of various HEIs of Karachi and the faculty and management of IoBM.

While presenting the opening remarks, Dr. Shahid Amjad elaborated on the accomplishments and activities of IoBM’s QEC. During his presentation, Mr. Muhammad Yousaf Jamil shared the strategies that the HEIs must follow when pursuing to be ranked in the QS Rankings. These include academic reputation, employer reputation, employment outcomes, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international students, and international faculty. He presented in detail how to implement each of these strategies.

While addressing the audience, Dr. Arshia highlighted Institutional Performance Effectiveness. She said rankings are useful for creating a competitive environment among HEIs, helping in improving quality and enabling stability. She added that higher education has been forced into a highly competitive business environment due to globalization, the fourth industrial revolution, high demand for higher education, and increased competition. Mr. Saleemuddin shared the Quality Assurance Initiatives taken by Sindh HEC including training, SDG-focused activities, strategic plans for higher education institutions, formulation of KPIs for senior positions of HEIs, and certified reviewers’ training. While presenting the vote of thanks, Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro said that through collaboration and cooperation, the HEIs can work to enhance Pakistan’s education landscape. The event was organized by IoBM’s QEC team including Atif Shahab Butt, Manager QA, along with Maria Asad, and Dania Raheel.