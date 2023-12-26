Self-sustenance inevitable for success in the world: President

KARACHI, Dec 26 (APP/DNA): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that self-sustenance is inevitable for the success in the world and expressed the confidence that Pakistan would progress and develop.

Addressing as chief guest on the occasion of the 35th Convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) at Baharia Auditorium here, he said that the world needed intellect at the moment and there was no dearth of it in Pakistan.

Rector National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Lt General (R) Mehmood and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem were also present.

During the convocation, a total of 368 graduates were awarded Bachelors’ and Postgraduate degrees including the foreign students.

The President also awarded 39 medals to the students on their outstanding performance.

Addressing the convocation, President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts put in by the PNEC for maintaining high standards of education by providing quality engineers to the evolving industry of Pakistan.

He emphasized that responsibility of PNEC has further increased in present realm of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

He also acknowledged that foreign students were a testimony to the College’s credentials in the engineering sector.

He highlighted that NUST PNEC will continue with its legacy of being the premier engineering and technology institution, fulfilling present day engineering needs of the country.

The President felicitated the graduating students and their parents and advised the graduates to be active members of society in building a stronger and prosperous Pakistan and keep themselves abreast and with fast changing advancements in technology.

President Dr. Arif Alvi termed the completion of degrees by students as an opening of the doors to the knowledge for the students and said, they must learn more and more.

Earlier, Commandant PNEC Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja apprised that PNEC was making all out efforts to provide the best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines.

Further, he highlighted the achievements of students in various events held at national and international levels.

He highlighted the opportunities provided to the students at different forums in order to groom and nurture the young engineers.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of military and civil dignitaries and parents of graduating students.