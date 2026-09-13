Seerat-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) conference held at Markazi Muslim League Secretariat in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Sep 13: A Seerat-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) conference was held at the central secretariat of the Markazi Muslim League in Rawalpindi, attended by the party’s central leadership, religious scholars, spiritual figures, members of the business community and representatives from various walks of life.

The conference was addressed by Markazi Muslim League Secretary General Professor Saifullah Khalid, Director Dawat-o-Islah Pakistan Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Central Spokesperson Dr Mazamil Iqbal Hashmi, Rawalpindi Division President Ehsanullah Mansoor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Rana Ashfaq, Rawalpindi President Shehbaz Rajput and Rawalpindi General Secretary Engineer Mubeen Siddiqui.

Among those present were Chairman Rawalpindi Peace Committee Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Director Jamia Banuria Rawalpindi Mufti Ismail Touro, Ameer Naujawanan-e-Tauheed-o-Sunnah Punjab Mufti Naeemur Rehman, Traders representatives Sharjeel Mir, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Peace Committee member Abdul Rehman Bokeeli, Ulema and Mashaikh Rawalpindi President Maulana Shabbir Rabbani, Dawat-o-Islah Rawalpindi President Maulana Manzoor Jamal and Dawat-o-Islah Islamabad President Maulana Ghiyas Kiyani, among others.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) provide a comprehensive model for guidance in every sphere of life. They highlighted the Prophet’s teachings of justice, brotherhood, tolerance, good character and compassion for humanity, saying these principles could help promote peace, harmony and unity in society.

The speakers stressed that the message of Seerat-un-Nabi(P.B.U.H) should not remain confined to religious gatherings but should be incorporated into individual and collective life. They called for greater emphasis on serving humanity, mutual respect, goodwill and social harmony to build a peaceful and cohesive society.