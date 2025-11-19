Seerah of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H): practical model for humanity: Muhammad Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, NOV 19 (APP/DNA): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that the blessed life (Seerah) of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) is a comprehensive, illuminating and practical model for all humanity.

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day International Seerah Conference held o at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), issued a press release on Wednesday.

The Minister further said that every aspect of the Prophet’s PBUH life morality, justice, tolerance, compassion and wisdom—provides the best solutions to the challenges of the modern age.

The Federal Minister added that the Sufi saints not only described the Seerah of the Holy Prophet PBUH but also presented a living model of it through their conduct and actions, guiding us in the process. During the current time, various institutions were continuing this mission within their respective domains.

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs organizes a Seerah Conference every year, grants awards to authors writing on the Seerah and works to widely convey this message effectively,” The Minister said.

He stated that the successful arrangement of the Seerah Conference at AIOU was an important link in that chain, and that university administration, the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies and the Vice Chancellor truly deserve congratulations.

Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood said, “No human better than the Prophet PBUH has ever come, nor will ever come and his Seerah is a light for every era,” adding, “The Sufis of the subcontinent did not merely learn this Seerah from books; they enlivened it through their actions.”

The Vice Chancellor said that equality, compassion, simplicity, self-purification and distance from worldly power were the practical teachings of the Sufis of the Indian subcontinent.

Dr Nasir Mahmood further stated that the Sufis infused their deep love for the Holy Prophet PBUH into every aspect of life in such a way that society continued to learn from their character.

He expressed hope that day’s discussion would also help us understand this heritage and use it as a means to improve our lives.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Al-Arabi Bouazizi from Jamiat Ez-Zaytouna, Tunisia delivered his keynote address on the services of the Sufis of the Indian subcontinent in promoting the Seerah.

The Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, also shed light on various aspects of the Seerah and the contributions of the Sufis in this regard.