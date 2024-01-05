Seeking delay in elections ‘attempt to derail’ democracy: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: In connection with the Senate resolution, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said on Friday that seeking a delay in the forthcoming general elections was an ”attempt to derail” democracy.

Reacting to the Senate resolution, Haq said, ”Who would steer the democracy in the right direction if an attempt was made to derail it? Postponing the elections due to the fear of unrest is tantamount to surrendering before the miscreants.”

He urged the need for timely and transparent elections in the country, saying, ”It is the fundamental right of the masses to elect representatives at will.”

Haq made it clear that his party wants transparent polls on February 8.

– Haq sees JI ‘best option’ for voters –

Haq said on Thursday that his party was the “best option” for the masses to cast votes in the forthcoming elections.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, Haq took a jibe at the political opponents, saying, “The former ruling parties had embraced the politics revolving around the foul language. The rule in this country merely revolves around staging dynastic politics.”

“The corrupt rulers cannot be bearable in democratic countries. It has been a long time since the politics of the country revolved around the NRO. The politics could have been cleansed if Articles 62 and 63 had been followed,” Haq lamented.