Secy Gen. UBG meets office bearers of Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders

ISLAMABAD, OCT 3 (DNA) – Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, United Business Group Pakistan, said that the Chamber of Commerce in every district was playing a key role in promoting trade and industry across the country and the establishment of the Sarghoda Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry will further help in promoting the business friendly environment in Sarghoda.

He expressed these views during a visit to Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry yesterday at a meeting at the chamber.

Sh Asif Iqbal, President, Sargodha Chamber of small trade and small industry, said that our chamber has recently been set up and we need guidance and cooperation from other chambers for this. He further added that Sarghoda has allot of potential for agriculture and fruit production it can become a source of foreign exchange by increasing agricultural and fruit exports.

Ahmed hassan Mughal Former President ICCI assured the all possible cooperation by his chamber being located at capital.

Khalid Ch Former senior vice president ICCI, former vice president Nisar Mirza, Malik Mohsin Khalid and Zia Chaudhry were also present at the meeting.