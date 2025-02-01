Security Forces Strike Back: 23 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, 1 FEB /DNA/ – In back drop of heinous act of terrorism in Kalat District, multiple santization operations are being conducted by the security forces throughout the province.

On 1 February 2025, in one of such operation conducted in Harnai District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which eleven terrorists were sent to hell. Multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

Earlier, on night of 31 January/ 1 February while successfully thwarting terrorists attempt to establish road block in general area Mangocher, Kalat District, twelve terrorists were sent to hell.

Thusfar total of 23 terrorists have been sent to hell in different operations in Balochistan in last 24 hours.

The sanitization operations will continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from Balochistan and Pakistan.