Security forces stop “catastrophic” vehicle bomb attack in Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, OCT 25 /DNA/ – Security Forces foiled a major terrorist incident and averted a potential catastrophic attack. Based on credible intelligence on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij preparing a Vehicle borne suicide bomber for a major terrorist activity, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Jhallar, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and through precise and skillful engagement, destroyed the vehicle being prepared for the suicide attack and also eliminated three Indian sponsored khwarij.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.