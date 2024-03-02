Sunday, March 3, 2024
Main Menu

Security forces neutralize three terrorists in intelligence-based operation in Karak

| March 2, 2024
Security forces

Rawalpindi, MAR 2 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Karak District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Law enforcement agencies as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari message on Kashmir Day

Bilawal greets newly elected APNS office-bearers

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD/LAHORE, MAR 2 /DNA/ – The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)Read More

PM in-waiting Shahbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office-bearers

PM in-waiting Shahbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office-bearers

ISLAMABAD, MAR 2 /DNA/ – Prime Minister nominated, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has extended heartfeltRead More

Comments are Closed