Security forces neutralize three terrorists in intelligence-based operation in Karak

Rawalpindi, MAR 2 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Karak District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Law enforcement agencies as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.