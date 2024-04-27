Saturday, April 27, 2024
April 27, 2024
Security Forces neutralize terrorists in fire exchange in Balochistan's Harnai district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, APR 27: /DNA/ – A fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in Harnai District of Balochistan.

The terrorists tried to stop passenger vehicles plying on Sanjavi Road, Harnai. Security Forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was sent to hell, while another got injured.

The timely response by the security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

