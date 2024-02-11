Security forces neutralize high profile Daesh leader in Khyber District operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 11 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Khyber District, on reported presence of a high profile terrorist.

During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, HVT Terrorist ring leader Surat Gul @Saif Ullah of Daesh was sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Terrorist Commander, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.