Security forces neutralize 9 terrorists in two operations in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, 17 FEB /DNA/ – On 16-17 February 2024, 9x terrorists have been sent to hell by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

In an intelligence based operation conducted by the security forces in Tank District, two terrorists; HVT Terrorist Rehmat Ullah @Badar Mansur and Ts Amjad @Babri were killed.

In an another operation conducted in South Waziristan District, after intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

However, during the operation, a brave son of the soil, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam (age 29 years; resident of district Haripur), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.