Security Forces Neutralize 4 Militants in North Waziristan Operation

RAWALPINDI, JAN 15 (DNA):On night 14/15 January 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location and after intense exchange of fire, four khwarij were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.