Security forces neutralize 24 terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Rawalpindi, 2 Feb: /DNA/ – On night 29/30 January 2024, terrorists attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan. Law Enforcement Agencies deputed on security offered stiff resistance and forced the attackers to repulse. These terrorists were then hunted down in the ensuing sanitisation and clearance operations which have now been concluded after clearing and securing the area.

During the fire fights and sanitisation/ clearance operations, in last three days, twenty four terrorists have been sent to hell. Terrorist Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan are key terrorists among the dead. Identification process of remaining terrorists is in process.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave members of Law Enforcement Agancies, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians.

Effective response by Law Enforcement Agancies is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure peace & stability in the country.