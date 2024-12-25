Security forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI, DEC 25 (DNA):On 24-25 December 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, thirteen khwarij were sent to hell.

Killed khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.